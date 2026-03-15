Sexual health doctors shares one 'simple fix' in the bedroom that people ignore

A doctor has shared the one thing that everyone should use in the bedroom to make things better.

When it comes to sex, sometimes talking about it can be difficult or embarrassing.

But as with any part of a relationship, being able to communicate openly and honestly is not just important to make sure everyone is okay, it will also probably make it much more fun.

However, communication is not the only thing which might get in the way of things.

Advert

Dr Mark Perera specialises in sexual health, and in the spirit of starting with the basics, shared the one thing that everyone should be using that will improve their sex life.

And to be clear, we're not talking anything particularly fancy - this is something that anyone can use.

Dr Perera opened up about the one thing everyone can do to improve their sex life (YouTube/LADbible Stories)

Asked what's the one thing anyone can do to improve their experience, he told LADBible Stories: "One word - lube."

Some might make the assumption that lube is mainly for one kind of sex, and that's the kind which doesn't involve a vagina.

Because the vagina is self-lubricating, some assume that lube isn't necessary for that type of sex as you're doing lots of foreplay to help things to get ready down there.

But while the vagina is self-lubricating, using lubricant is still a good idea, and Dr Perera advised that lube makes things better for everyone.





"Lubricant is everyone's best friend, it makes sex so much more pleasurable, it allows things to slide a bit more easily," he said.

"So you don't have to worry about any kind of awkwardness."

He added: "Sex obviously can be messy now and then anyway, so you're just enjoying that experience and not having to worry about friction. It will change your life."

There are of course many different types of lubricant available, and it's important to find one that works for you.

Using lube is great for everyone (PeopleImages/Getty)

If you have any allergies it might be a good idea to double-check what's in a particular brand before trying it out, or that might end badly.

Dr Perera also answered questions about another big bedroom anxiety for some people - sustaining an erection.

It's a common problem, and the doctor advised some simple steps to identify the problem.

"Believe it or not, 90 percent of why people can't keep it up is psychogenic rather than medical," he said.

"Have a look into your lifestyle - if you're stressed, not sleeping properly, drinking too much - that could be one of the reasons."