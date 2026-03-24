Two of the easiest to detect early warning signs of brain cancer could be spotted long before a cancerous tumor turns deadly, but most people will just dismiss them as a part of everyday life.

As with most other cancers, getting a brain tumor diagnosed early has a massive impact on survival rates and reduce deaths by up to 28 percent. But distinguishing some of the common signs of the condition from everyday issues can be difficult, leading to only a tiny fraction being spotted early.

Research that involved interviewing people who had already been diagnosed with a brain tumor of some kind found that there were a number of recurring early warning symptoms that kept being overlooked by patients and medical professionals.

Published in PLOS ONE, the study by doctoral researcher Laura Standen found that many patients dismiss minor health issues, like tiredness and migraines, even though presenting them to a doctor could have led to an early diagnosis. But there are two other less-obvious symptoms that the research raised as a cause for concern.

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You might experience numbness or pins and needles from sleeping funny, but it is also a major red flag (Getty Stock Image)

Numbness or tingling

It is not uncommon to experience numbness or tingling after sitting in a strange position, but if the 'pins and needles' are repeated and found in random parts of your body, you should speak to your doctor.

Study author Standen explained in The Conversation that 'some people reported tingling or numbness that shifted around the body'. She added that she had spoken to two patients who noticed the symptoms only one side.

They told the researcher: “Half of my lower right side of my face and half my tongue, half of the inside of my mouth.”

Standen said that this can happen when a tumor 'affects the brain’s sensory or motor control areas'. These are the parts of your brain responsible for sending and receiving signals to the rest of your body.

Although this symptom is common in those with poor circulaiton, or as the result of migraines or a trapped nerve, Standen argued that any new symptoms, or ones that only affect one side of your body, should lead to a doctor's office visit.

Brain fog

Not being able to think straight can be the side effect of a number of conditions, including brain cancer (Getty Stock Image)

People can experience brain fog for a wide number of reasons, with it often being a common side effect of infections like the flu or a fever, but it can also be a sign that something is growing in your head.

A number of Standen's patients said they had experienced a 'general fogginess' that included issues like a difficulty focusing, thinking clearly, or even just remembering things.

She shared the experience of one who had missed a diagnosis because their brain fog made them forget they'd even booked a doctor's appointment.

Many will often dismiss this symptoms as it can be caused by a number of common circumstances, like menopause, poor sleep, or stress. One family member told the researcher: “When the symptoms came up, the answer was, ‘She’s going through the menopause.’”

However, if brain fog is accompanied by symptoms of other changes in your brain, such as issue with your sight or speech, you should speak to your physician.

Common brain cancer symptoms

There are a large number of other symptoms of various brain cancers that, when experienced persistently or in conjunction with others, could be a cause for concern.

Experiencing one of these issues does not indicate that you have a brain tumor, but having multiple of them should trigger a visit to your doctor.

The Mayo Clinic says that the main symptoms are: