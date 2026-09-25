Mom recalls final words of daughter who drank poison sold by Canadian man Kenneth Law
Home>News>Crime

Mom recalls final words of daughter who drank poison sold by Canadian man Kenneth Law

Kenneth Law was arrested in May 2023

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Peel Regional Police

Topics: Crime, Mental Health, Canada

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: