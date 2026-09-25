Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

A mother has revealed the last words of her dying daughter as the man who sold her a lethal substance online pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide in Canada.

The sentencing hearing of Kenneth Law, 60, is ongoing after he entered guilty pleas in an Ontario court on Friday (September 25), as part of a deal with prosecutors after he was initially charged with first-degree murder.

According to the CBC, the Newmarket court adjourned after spending two days filled with more than 70 impact statements from loved ones of those who passed away after buying the substances from Law.

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While most were in the form of letters being read out, others from approximately 40 countries, such as the UK, which the BBC says received around a quarter of Law’s shipments, were sent via video recording.

Kenneth Law has admitted 14 counts of aiding suicides in Canada (Peel Regional Police/PA Wire)

According to the court, Law had met his victims on online suicide forums, with the youngest aged just 14.

The statements were harrowing, as it’s reported that many loved ones broke down as they described their lives in the wake of their relative’s death.

However, one person went on to describe the final words she heard from her 21-year-old daughter. The mother she said her daughter had been lying dying in her arms after ingesting substances from a package that is claimed to be from Law.

"The only words she repeatedly said were, 'I'm sorry, I drank it.' Those words will remain with me for the rest of my life," the mom reportedly said.

The sentence hearing at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice got underway this week (Arlyn McAdorey / AFP via Getty Images)

Another relative told of how her daughter’s body forced emergency officials to wear hazmat suits just to move her because of the toxicity allegedly caused by Law’s substance.

Authorities claim the former chef sold about approximately 1,200 packages of the toxic substances to people around the world, however, he is only facing charges for his Canadian victims.

Per reports, UK prosecutors will not charge Law over the deaths of the 79 British victims.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has instead agreed to a Canadian plea bargain on the basis that Law's sentence also accounts for British deaths.

Per the BBC, the CPS stated Law would not face charges in the UK because he would be able to challenge his extradition after being convicted of similar crimes in Canada under a ‘double jeopardy’ clause which prohibits people from being charged with the same crime more than once.

Law was arrested in May 2023, after investigations around the world linked him to a string of suicides by poison.

His arrest occurred just one week after a Times investigation alleged he had been distributing the products to aid in people’s death.

Crown and defense are now scheduled to return to court on November 27 for sentencing submissions.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.