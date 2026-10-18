Dad of Idaho murder victim shares update on efforts to get daughter's phone back from authorities
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Dad of Idaho murder victim shares update on efforts to get daughter's phone back from authorities

Steve Goncalves also detailed the legal fight to stop the phone’s data from becoming public

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌kayleegoncalves/Instagram

Topics: True crime, Bryan Kohberger, Crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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