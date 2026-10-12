A nude photo stayed on Tom Welling's Instagram Story for at least 10 hours accidentally showed the Smallville star without clothes, and he has now responded with a cheeky four word response.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old shared a photo of the view from his New York City hotel room to his Instagram Story, captioned 'Hello NYCC', reference to New York Comic Con.

He was showing off the view without realising that the hotel room window's reflection left him fully exposed.

Fans quickly noticed the reflection, and screenshots of the image spread across social media before the Cheaper by the Dozen star deleted the post.

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Tom Welling, 49, played Clark Kent on Smallville, which premiered on the WB in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons. (Instagram/@tomwelling)

Welling has commented ‘Came for the sights’ on an Instagram reel that pokes fun at the mishap by imagining a tourist in New York City catching the actor naked in a hotel room window.

In the video, a man takes a photo before squinting and acting shocked at what he sees, and text over the clip reads ‘POV you're a tourist in NYC and see Tom Welling standing at his hotel window on October 10th.’

Welling and Michael Rosenbaum appeared at New York Comic Con on Sunday to celebrate Smallville's 25th anniversary. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Who else has joked about Tom Welling's Instagram photo?

The jokes did not stop with the reel. On Sunday, the day after the original post, Welling reshared an Instagram Story from his Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who was also poking fun at him.

In the Story, Rosenbaum jokingly takes a picture of the NYC skyscrapers while his reflection shows he is not wearing pants. Rosenbaum cracked, ‘Just looking after my boy @tomwelling.’

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on Smallville, shared an Instagram Story joking about Welling's hotel window photo. (Instagram/@themichaelrosenbaum)

Did the Smallville cast reunite at New York Comic Con?

Welling did not mention the headlines on Sunday when he shared a new photo of himself speaking at Comic Con.

He wrote, "Hope to see you all today at @newyorkcomiccon. Come say hi!" along with the hashtag #25yearsofsmallville.

Plenty of fans still left comments about the racy photo. "Ain't nothing small bout that 'ville" one fan joked. A second fan commented, "I mean he's super man of course he is going to be super. 🫡 he didn't get to wear the tights to show it off."

Another said: "Now we know why he didn’t wear that Lycra Superman costume bulge would of sent half the viewers into cardiac arrest 😂"

Welling and Rosenbaum appeared at New York Comic Con on Sunday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Smallville.

The panel reunited Welling (Clark Kent), Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) and Erica Durance (Lois Lane).

Smallville premiered on the WB in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons before concluding on the CW in May 2011.