We’ve all had that one apartment we’ve hated living in, and one man’s has inspired a hit new horror film.

New horror-action-comedy movie They Will Kill You has everyone talking - but many may not know that it’s loosely based on a true story.

Not just that of a regular person though, it's actually based on director Kirill Sokolov's old apartment.

They Will Kill You stars Harry Potter star Tom Felton, and follows a housekeeper in a New York City high rise - but things take a turn when she becomes aware of the apartment's history.

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It quickly comes to her attention that there’s ritualistic activity going on between the residents, and she's later even attacked.

The question is, will she survive the night at the cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair?

Warner Bros)

Zazie Beetz takes on the main role of maid Asia, whereas Harry Potter star Felton takes on the role of a member of the Satanic cult, Kevin.

In an interview with People, the director began to tell the story about his own apartment, which himself and his wife rented 10 years ago. He told the publication that he first noticed there was something ‘strange’ about the 15-floor building when everyone was ‘65 or over, and mostly lonely ladies.’

Next came the biggest shock, when he discovered ‘a hole behind the kitchen cabinet that [led] to the neighbor's apartment.’

Sokolov said the ‘creepiness’ just stayed a joke for a couple of years, and the two would laugh: “Okay, we probably rented our apartment inside of the cult and they will come after us and they will sacrifice us.”

The film has a rating of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes

It wasn’t until he watched the movie Rosemary's Baby, which he said acted like a catalyst. He then spoke to his friend Alex Litvak, and the pair went ahead and wrote the script.

In the hit movie, the main character, Asia Reeves, discovers a similar apartment.

Luckily, Sokolov is now rid of the ‘horror’ apartment, and doesn’t even think the cast members know the story behind the film.

The movie, which was released last month, has a modest rating of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's now been released on digital rentals, so those who missed it on the big screen still have a chance to enjoy.

For those with a faint heart, not to worry, as the film has been described as ‘gleefully violent,’ so there’s plenty of laughs!