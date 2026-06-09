Steven Spielberg is widely considered to be one of the greatest directors to ever do it, and has long been an advocate for the full 'cinematic experience'.

He has often used his platform to hit out at streaming services, including Netflix.

Speaking to Variety in 2018, the titan of cinema said that films on the platform should not earn Oscar recognition.

“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he said.

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“If it’s a good show, you deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar. I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”

He has continued to champion the big-screen experience, saying: "There’s nothing like going to a big dark theater with people you’ve never met before and having the experience wash over you," adding: “I’m a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever.”

Steven Spielberg has often been critical of steaming platforms like Netflix (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Would Steven Spielberg ever work with Netflix?

It seems the director has changed his tune a little. He said in a recent interview while promoting his new film, Disclosure Day, that he would work for Netlix under some very strict conditions.

Spielberg explains that he would only consider working for Netflix if he were creating a project specifically intended for individual home viewing, rather than his preferred big-screen theatrical experience.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "So, the idea of sending little cassettes, little DVDs, you know, to individuals to watch a movie, if I did that, I would be happy to work for Netflix and make a movie for Netflix, knowing that it's only going to be seen by millions of people on their home screens.

"But I'm a moviemaker and I believe in big motion picture, 70-millimeter theatrical experiences."

Spielberg emphasized his commitment to organic filmmaking, noting he opted against using AI for alien sound effects. He preferred the "old-fashioned way" of using animal sounds (like dolphins or elephants) modified for the film, stating he would have done so even if his star, Emily, hadn't been able to produce them herself.

E.T is one of Spielbergs most well known films (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

What films has Steven Spielberg directed?

Steven Spielberg has directed over 30 feature films, spanning a wide array of genres from sci-fi and adventure to historical dramas and musicals. Some of his most acclaimed works include Jaws (1975), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Schindler's List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Jurassic Park (1993).

He has won hundreds of awards in his career, including 3 Academy Awards, 4 Golden Globes, 4 BAFTAs, 12 Emmys, 1 Grammy, and 1 Tony. Because he has won all four of the major American entertainment awards, he is part of the elite group of artists who have achieved EGOT status.