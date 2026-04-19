Steven Spielberg has warned of the chilling future of Hollywood, if the higher ups don’t heed his advice.

If there’s anyone to listen to when it comes to movies and cinema, it’s going to be Spielberg.

Having created hits like War Horse, E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, War of the Worlds, and many more, the filmmaker is the one to take advice from if you want to keep cinema alive and fresh.

So, when Spielberg premiered a trailer for his new project, Disclosure Day at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 15, he decided to add a note of urgency to the industry to save it from going under.

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Spielberg has kept much of his film a secret, particularly its extraterrestrial plot – which marks his return to the genre.

Steven Spielberg explained how to keep Hollywood alive (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

However, what’s known is it’s packed with a stellar cast comprised of Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, Coleman Domingo, and many others.

Amid the promotion of his flick, the filmmaker went on to make a point about the state of the film industry right now, on the back of Universal pictures increasing the number of days its films are screened in theaters, up from 17 to 45 per Deadline.

Spielberg seems to be a fan of this, stating: “Audiences will find what they want to watch, whether the films are big or small, but studios need to help us by greatly expanding the exclusive windows like [Universal Entertainment chief] Donna Langley just did. Today I’ve got to be greedy. Do I hear 60 days? Do I hear 120 days?”

It came as he promoted his film, Disclosure Day (Universal Pictures)

He went on to say that Hollywood needs to focus their minds on original projects instead of reboots, sequels and spinoffs, explaining: “If all we make is known, branded IP, we’re going to run out of gas. There is nothing more important than giving the audience visual stories, and they can be in any form, but we need to tell more original stories.”

AMC circuit boss Adam Aron, announced on X of the change, which is supposed to help keep people able to see films for longer, and keep it a theater-first production house: “Big news. The highest praise for NBCUniversal Chairman Donna Langley and her team Pete Levinsohn and Jim Orr. I cannot say enough good things about Donna Langley’s leadership of Universal. First and foremost, she is a superb film maker. Add to that her grace, business acumen and courage in making important decisions that have real ramifications supporting the entire movie ecosystem.”

Disclosure Day is available to see in theaters on June 12.