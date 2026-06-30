Tom Hardy officially returning to 'MobLand' Season 3 after resolving toxic producer feud
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Tom Hardy officially returning to 'MobLand' Season 3 after resolving toxic producer feud

After reports of on-set fights and contract terminations, Tom Hardy has cleared the air at a London summit to secure his Season 3 return.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Tom Hardy, Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks