NBC has swung the axe on a string of shows, leaving fans shocked as several familiar faces disappear from screens.

The network is shaking up its schedule in a big way ahead of summer and autumn, with nine programmes officially getting the chop as it tightens its lineup.

Among the casualties are some seriously recognisable titles, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and entertainment staples Access Hollywood and Access Daily.

While NBC hasn’t made a huge splashy announcement about the changes, the writing has been on the wall, with the scrapped shows noticeably absent from its upcoming schedules.

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It’s not just industry whispers either.

Some stars have confirmed the news themselves, with Law & Order: Organized Crime lead Christopher Meloni sharing updates on social media, effectively confirming the show’s fate.

Christopher Meloni on the cancelation of Organized Crime.



“I want to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life, sticking with him and welcoming him back. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride.” pic.twitter.com/St5SmFx6Wq — the chris meloni project (@MeloniProject) April 17, 2026





Which shows have NBC axed from their schedule?

NBCUniversal’s Jeff Bader previously admitted the network is operating on a “very tight schedule”, explaining that even well-liked programmes didn’t make the cut this time around.

"We had to look for opportunities where we could grow, so there are shows that we love that just didn't make the cut," Bader reportedly per, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In total, nine shows have been dropped by NBC ahead of the summer season, including:

The Hunting Party

Brilliant Minds

Stumble

Karamo

The Steve Wilkos Show

Law & Order: Organized Crime

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Access Hollywood

Access Daily

While the cancellations might feel abrupt, it appears the decisions were part of a broader strategic rethink. According to Bader, the network had to prioritise shows that best fit its evolving schedule.

He explained the selection process followed a fairly traditional route, involving pilot screenings and scheduling choices based on what worked strongest in specific time slots.

"We actually had pilot screenings and we were able to look at the shows, we had a choice for different shows in different time periods, and we picked the ones that we thought fit the best into the schedule that we put together," Bader told Deadline.

Still, that won’t make it any easier for fans now saying goodbye to some long-standing favourites.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning to NBC (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

What’s replacing them? NBC reveals return of big hitters and new shows

It’s not all bad news though, as NBC is bringing back several major titles, and introducing fresh content too.

Over the summer, viewers can expect a heavy dose of game shows and competition series, with America’s Got Talent, Password, and American Ninja Warrior filling the gap while fan-favourite dramas take a seasonal break.

Shows like The Voice, Chicago Fire, and Law & Order: SVU will return later in the year, forming the backbone of NBC’s autumn schedule.

The network is also rolling out new additions including Line of Fire, The Traitors, and Newlyweds, alongside returning hits such as:

Chicago Fire (Season 15)

Chicago Med (Season 12)

Chicago P.D. (Season 14)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 28)

Happy’s Place (Season 3)

Sports will also play a big role in the new lineup, with NBA games, college football, and Sunday Night Football dominating key slots.

While NBC’s overhaul may have caught fans off guard, it’s clear the network is doubling down on proven hits, even if it means saying goodbye to a few beloved shows along the way.