A whole new generation of children are about to get a metaphorical Hogwarts acceptance letter in the post, with the release of the new Harry Potter reboot coming later this year.

The new Harry Potter TV series coming to HBO Max promises to re-explore the world of witchcraft and wizardry constructed by JK Rowling in her smash hit children's fantasy series about 'The Boy Who Lived' and 'He Who Must Not Be Named'.

With the story of each of the seven books being adapted into its own season of television, the child actors picked to play the iconic roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione will have even more screen time than their ultra-famous predecessors - who were paid millions for each film.

But as only the first trailer of the highly-anticipated HBO series has been dropped so far, ahead of its Christmas 2026 release date, fans do not have a lot to go on. But showbiz insiders believe they may already know how much its child stars are being paid.

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The original Harry Potter films were a worldwide sensation that launched their young stars to global fame (Warner Bros./Newsmakers)

Arabella Staunton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout are the new stars of Harry Potter (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that the three main protagonists will be among the highest-earning children in the UK, according to the salaries reported by the Sun, though they probably won't be earning Daniel Radcliffe money for The Philosopher's Stone series.

While Radcliffe earned a whopping £1 million for his first ever outing as the scar-head chosen one, more than his co-stars, his replacement Daniel McLaughlin is reportedly earning less than his predecessor with a supposed payment of £500,000 ($662,686) for the first season.

However, it's looking like the new Ron Weasley, Alastair Stout, and Hermione Granger, Arabella Stanton, will be remunerated better than Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were for their parts in the first Harry Potter film.

Grint and Watson are said to have earned significantly less than Radcliffe in the first big screen adaptation, as they were both industry newcomers, with reports at the time indicating that they earned just £175,000 ($231,809)

But Stanton and Stout will be earning the same salary as McLaughlin for their parts in the first season of the HBO reboot, so they will both be receiving £500,000 for their performances, as reported by the Sun.

A showbiz insider told the publication that this is just their initial salary for the first season, adding that they would be well 'on track to be multi-millionaires before they turn 18'.

With six more series to shoot after Philosopher's Stone, that means a minimum total payout of £3 million each by the time they are adults, but if the series proves to be a success, they could earn significantly more.

Radcliffe was earning tens of millions per movie by the end of the Harry Potter series, with estimates that he made around £94 million ($124.5 million) from starring in all eight films, with a payday of around £15 million for Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

A look at the new Harry Potter cast in action

Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin)

(HBO)

Professor McGonagall (Janet McTeer)

(HBO)

Dumbledore (John Lithgow)

(HBO)

Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt)

(HBO)

Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton)

(HBO)

Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout)

(HBO)

Professor Snape (Paapa Essiedu)

(HBO)

Hagrid (Nick Frost)

(HBO)

Aunt Petunia (Bel Powley)