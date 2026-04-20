Daniel Radcliffe has been grilled by Harry Potter fans on what his favorite movies in the franchise are, over a decade on from the final film's release.

Asking Radcliffe to pick his favorite Harry Potter movie is arguably like having Vin Diesel decide which of the Fast & Furious films he loves the most (personally I'l never get over the last scene in Furious 7 with Paul Walker).

While ranking the films might seemingly be impossible, Radcliffe has officially done it after he was grilled by Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Happy Sad Confused.

However, prior to doing so, he did admit that he'd not watched the well-loved movies for quite a while...

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"When I was 18, I would cringe watching the earlier film," Radcliffe, now 36, said. "Now, I think the early films are sweet and now I cringe watching myself when I was 18 or 19."

Daniel Radcliffe recently ranked all the Harry Potter movies (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

He continued: "But I assume that those dates will just keep changing as to what I find palatable of my own work."

Radcliffe further added that he hasn't 'seen any of them for so long'.

But that didn't deter Horowitz from asking him to rank the films and paired each movie together depending on the order they were released.

First came 2001’s Sorcerer's Stone and 2002’s Chamber of Secrets. Picking which he preferred, Radcliffe said: "I would take Chamber of Secrets out of those two because I love the Basilisk."

Of course the Potterheads out there will know that the Basilisk the the giant serpent that lived in the Chamber of Secrets. The huge snake you see in the movie had been bred by Salazar Slytherin himself.

The snake supposedly lived within Hogwarts' walls for around 1,000 years.

Going on to ask Radcliffe to choose between Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire, the actor gave Goblet of Fire his vote.

He said: "I know everyone wants me to say Azkaban. I know that’s how everyone else feels, but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie; it was awesome. So I’ll say Goblet of Fire."

Regarding The Order of the Phoenix and Half Blood Prince, the actor said that the latter was 'probably at the bottom of the bracket' for him.

"That's my own stuff, not the film," Radcliffe added of the 2007 movie.

When asked about first and second of The Healthy Hallows, Radcliffe went on to reveal that the final movie is his 'favorite of all of them'.