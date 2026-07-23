Christopher Nolan's success in Hollywood has often been credited to his own vision as a director, but much of it has been built alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, an Oscar-winning producer with a fortune of her own.

Thomas has produced every feature film Nolan has directed, a collaboration spanning more than two decades and generating over $6 billion at the global box office.

Their partnership dates back to their first week at University College London, where the pair lived in the same residence hall and met at just 18 years old.

Their working relationship began almost immediately, with Nolan introducing Thomas to the university's film society, where they screened 35mm films and used the proceeds to fund their own short projects.

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Thomas has produced every feature film Nolan has directed, a collaboration spanning more than two decades and generating over $6 billion at the global box office. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

How much is Emma Thomas worth?

Thomas and Nolan were included in the Sunday Times Rich List of 2025 with a combined estimated net worth of £360 million, equivalent to more than $479 million.

Her career began with an unpaid internship at Working Title Films while she was still a student, eventually working her way up to production coordinator before producing her and Nolan's first feature film, Following, in 1998, on a budget of around $4,000.

From there, the pair built one of the most consistent partnerships in modern filmmaking, producing Memento, Insomnia, the Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer together.

Since Nolan has an estimated net worth of $250m, according to Celebrity Net Worth, that suggests Thomas' net worth is around $229m.

What films has Emma Thomas worked on?

Thomas has mainly collaborated with Nolan on his blockbusters but also worked on DC's Man of Steel.

She has worked on the following feature-length films:

Following (1998)

Memento (2000)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight Trilogy: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Inception (2010)

Man of Steel (2013)

Interstellar (2014)

Dunkirk (2017)

Tenet (2020)

Oppenheimer (2023)

The Odyssey (2026)

Thomas received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Movie Award for producing Oppenheimer in 2023, making her the first British woman to win an Oscar for Best Picture.(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

What awards has Emma Thomas won?

Thomas received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Movie Award for producing Oppenheimer in 2023, making her the first British woman to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

She was also nominated for Best Picture for both Inception and Dunkirk earlier in her career, and won Best Visual Effects at the 87th Academy Awards for Interstellar.

Thomas has described Oppenheimer as the riskiest project she and Nolan have taken on, admitting she wasn't confident audiences would show up given lingering uncertainty about moviegoing habits following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't feel there was a guaranteed audience for this film," she said. "I hoped people would feel they needed to see it in theaters, but many people still weren't back post-COVID. And there's the fact we've heard nothing but 'theaters are over' for a while now."

Thomas received a Damehood in 2024 for her contributions to film, the same year Nolan was knighted. She has been widely praised by collaborators, including actor Cillian Murphy, who called her partnership with Nolan 'the most dynamic, decent, kindest producer-director partnership in Hollywood.'

Thomas and Nolan married in 1997 and have four children together. The couple worked together on Nolan's latest project, The Odyssey, which opened to $262.1 million worldwide.