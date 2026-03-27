Fox News host Kat Timpf has been criticised for suggesting that young people should 'drink more alcohol' during a segment about Spring Break.

Timpf explained it was good to see 21-year-olds having a good time and drinking, as opposed to sitting inside and 'not talking to each other'.

"I'm happy to see that the kids are drinking again," she explained.

"The kid said he wants to drink a lot, make out with girls and return without an STD, I'm sorry, is that not the perfect Spring Break plan for a kid to have?

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"Yes, do all that. Kids are getting weird, they're sitting home and not talking to each other... get out there, you're 21, go to the bar and drink buddy.

"Drink more... the kids need to be drinking and flirting with each other, they need to be making out.

"... I'm being serious when I say the major problem with the young generation is that they're not drinking enough alcohol."

The segment was discussing Spring Break (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Timpf urged young people to 'get out there and drink', adding: "Drink up kids, I'm serious."

After receiving complaints over the segment, Timpf took to X to re-share a clip, explaining: "It’s actually good to see college kids on Spring Break drinking & socializing instead of playing video games alone in their room on a macrodose edible.

"See the clip that caused your grandma to email me & call me a 'disgusting person' here."

People had mixed responses online, with some agreeing with Timpf while others were outraged.

One wrote: "Agreed—let college kids be young and dumb on spring break instead of isolated and anxious in their rooms. The post-COVID mental health data doesn't lie."

While another said: "I can’t imagine a world where getting ready at 11pm, pregaming with the girls, and doing my makeup on the floor before going out didn’t exist… like we really lived like that on purpose and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

And a third added: "Watched it last night after the uproar exploded. I could not agree more with your statements. Be young, have fun, 'eat drink, & be merry!' Oh, btw, I'm someone's great grandpa."

Others disagreed however, with one adding: "I am one of your BIGGEST fans, Kat. But as a recovering alcoholic, I was saddened by this because alcohol can be so very destructive in a person’s life. Yes! Get outside, but you don’t need alcohol to enjoy nature and have fun. Thanks."

And another said: "Grandma was spot on!"

While a third added: "Uhh times have changed majority of young people don’t want to drink or smoke or dance it’s not our thing as previous generations! Being online gaming has become a huge cultural phenomenon in younger generations!"

UNILAD has reached out to Fox News for comment.











