Scare attraction-goers are warned from making one banned gesture to actors

It's officially spooky season, and it's likely you've already been to or have plans to go to a Halloween-themed event...

At these events, there's typically scare actors on hand to make attraction-goers jump out of their skin.

Someone who was famous for this was Ellen DeGeneres, who made many of her celebrity guests go into a maze with The Ellen Show producer, Andy Lassner; the one with Kim Kardashian was a personal favorite.

Some people might be tempted to hit back at the actors for scaring you, but it's actually advised that you don't touch them at all.

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Discussing the matter with UNILAD, Anya – who plays 12 different characters at the London Dungeon – said: "We have a no touching policy here at the London Dungeon to ensure we can tell London’s most terrifying stories and deliver our signature spine-chilling scares whilst also ensuring our actors and guests feel safe at all times."

The famous dungeon welcomes roughly 700,000 guests every year, according to UK Parliament.

The spooky attraction welcomes thousands of people every year (Supplied/The London Dungeon)

Anya also revealed what she enjoys the most about her undeniably unique job.

"No two days are ever the same," she said. "We have so many infamous characters here that we are trained to play all of them – so one day I'll be scaring people in the torture chamber and the next I could be enticing them to try some of Mrs Lovett's pies. It's a job where you're definitely kept on your toes!"

A lot goes into her 12 different characters, including learning several different scripts.

Anya shared with us: "Here at the London Dungeon we're a lot more than just jumping out and scaring people, we immerse audiences into the world of London's gruesome past through a variety of different shows who feature our infamous characters.

"As with most acting roles you think about context, physicality, vocal quality and intention to portray characters that are (hopefully) very different to you in everyday life!"

Anya is one of the scare actors at The London Dungeon and plays 12 different roles (Supplied/The London Dungeon)

"We learn 13 different scripts as we multirole as all our characters here at the London Dungeon," she continued. "You have to be physically and vocally fit to work as an actor here as we perform shows every six minutes – so a warm up is always needed."

"The scares are very choreographed so that we stay safe as you never know what reaction you're going to get," Anya went on.

This time of year, it isn't just Anya and her fellow actors that get dressed up, it's dungeon guests too.

"A lot of guests often come around dressed up for Halloween as well, which makes it a great atmosphere," she shared, adding: "Although sometimes they end up scaring me more than I scare them!"

If you're planning a trip to London in the near future and fancy visiting the dungeon for yourself, you can book tickets here.