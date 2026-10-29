Scare attraction-goers are warned from making one banned gesture to actors
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Scare attraction-goers are warned from making one banned gesture to actors

Actress Anya, who works at the famous London Dungeon, shed some light on the unique job she has

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Supplied / The London Dungeon

Topics: Halloween, Entertainment, London

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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