A workplace psychometric expert has shared a simple 30-second test that will determine whether you should quit your job for something new.

It can be pretty easy to stay in the same job for years and stick with what you know and are comfortable with, others may decide it's time for something new, however.

There's no doubt quitting your job is a big life decision and one you need to be sure of, and you can certainly ask your nearest and dearest for advice on what's the best move.

But if you are looking for a quick and easy answer, you should try out this 30-second test discussed by psychologist George Sik.

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Speaking to the Metro, George explained how you should think about a past job that you were at your most happy in and jot down five values you associate with that gig.

These phrases should all be positive, with Metro providing examples such as 'creativity, freedom, ethics, security, autonomy and stability'.

The 30-second test can help you decide whether you should quit your job (Getty Stock Photo)

Once you have your words, go through them one by one and determine whether they apply to your current post. If few are linked to your current career path it may be time for a change.

"It’s about trying to apply meaning or measurability to things that often can’t be explained – like job satisfaction beyond salary and job title," the expert said.

"It is key to think about the job you were happiest in. Or moments in a job where you were most satisfied. What did that job feel like for you – where were you proud to describe what you did to people? Where did you feel like the days flew by? Answering the above will reveal patterns in your career so far, which can then be pulled out as characteristics.

"You can also do this by looking at activities you find exciting in your role – meetings (collaboration) vs fewer meetings (autonomy)."

The test could help with your next career move (Getty Stock Photo)

The psychologist added: "If your top five values are being met, or even four out of five, you’ll likely be happy in the role, even if there is some day-to-day tension or problems that could be resolved by your manager.

"However, if three or fewer of your values are being met, it is highly unlikely that your job is ever going to be fixed, and it may be time to move on."

Of course, it's a big decision on resigning, but this test might go some way on determining how happy you actually are in your job.