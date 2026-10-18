Star Wars child star Jake Lloyd makes rare appearance after three years with message for fans
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Star Wars child star Jake Lloyd makes rare appearance after three years with message for fans

Jake Lloyd suffered a psychotic break after starring in the 1999 Star Wars flick

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Topics: Celebrity, Star Wars

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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