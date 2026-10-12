Soulja Boy says he’s ‘exploring’ a run for President in 2028 over four main issues

His post seems to have delighted fans - it received 100K likes in under 24 hours

Crank That rapper Soulja Boy has thrown down the political gauntlet – by teasing a run for presidency.

The star made the shock announcement on Saturday through his Instagram account, and his fans seemed to largely agree with this move – his post racked up over 100K likes in less than 24 hours.

While he has not pledged himself to either political party yet – or officially declared his candidacy – he has not been shy about putting forward his views on a range of themes.

The topics don’t quite make up a full political manifesto, but they certainly do shed light on how Soulja Boy feels about the main issues facing Americans.

The rapper is not the first to attempt to play politics (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

In a post titled ‘SOULJA BOY 2028’ with an image of the rap star against the backdrop of an American flag, he said, “From music to business to technology, I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what's possible.”

He added that he's “exploring bringing that same vision to public service.”

He explained how he is focused on four main issues: “Economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education and the future of technology and AI.”





Soulja Boy has a history of delving into politics – and this background might give some clue as to where his political allegiance lies.

During 2025 he performed at Trump’s pre-inauguration Crypto Ball celebrations and hit back at his critics by boasting about how well he was paid for the gig.

As an example of life imitating art – or an artist taking inspiration from life, depending how you look at it – Soulja Boy was even the subject of a 2019 Saturday Night Live joke about the possibility of him running for President.

He was played by cast member Chris Redd alongside Michael Che in a sketch that took inspiration from the popular Breakfast Club interview.





When Che asked Redd if he could take on Trump, he replied, “I’m going to fix this, I’m going to run for president!”

Soulja Boy’s real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and he started out as Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em. His Crank That single is widely credited with having pioneered viral rap by using YouTube and MySpace to boost his songs’ popularity.

His other early hits include Kiss Me Thru the Phone and Turn My Swag On.

Rappers have become involved in politics in the past – most famously Kanye West launched bids for the presidency in the buildup to the 2020 and 2024 elections.

When it comes to his chances of winning high office – the jury is out as to whether he’ll Crank That by putting his money where his mouth is.

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