Sacha Baron Cohen has been called out following a joke he made dressed as Ali G about Sydney Sweeney, with many questioning why his character still 'exists' in 2026.

If you were around in the early 2000s, you'll know all too well that Ali G was one of Cohen's most recognisable and popular characters, becoming a cultural phenomenon thanks to his outrageous interviews, distinctive slang and signature yellow tracksuit.

The character quickly became a household name, spawning his own TV show and a feature film, Ali G Indahouse, in 2002.

But the controversial persona is set to return in Ali G: Who Iz I?, a new film scheduled to hit cinemas on October 23, 2026.

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The movie held its world premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 14), but users online had a lot to say about one particular joke he made in character during an interview on the red carpet.

Many users online were less than impressed. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Asked about the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros, the alter ego took the question in a totally different, and unexpected, direction.

"The only merger that’s happening tonight is me and Sydney Sweeney’s babylons," he said, and people were quick to have their say.

"How did we find him funny?," one questioned, as another said: "Misogyny isnt a punchline.. Gross."

But some critics argued that the backlash reflected a wider issue, suggesting the character's humour has struggled to keep pace with changing social attitudes.

A third added: "I think the thing is… Conceptually the idea of a cosplaying cultural idiot is still applicable to today’s age but he’s done NOTHING to update it to today’s references.

"Makes it really stale. You can say that’s part of the joke but I think it’s a lazy defence."

People were quick to defend the star. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Echoing that sentiment, another wrote: "So tedious & boring. Why is that character allowed to exist at all in 2026??"

Others suggested the new movie would be a 'big flop', as they added: "This film is out next week in the UK and not a single person is talking about it. Maybe coz the joke ran dry 25 years ago."

With Ali G set to return to the big screen, it remains to be seen whether audiences will welcome the character's comeback with open arms, or whether his controversial brand of comedy has finally run its course.

UNILAD have reached out to Sacha Baron Cohen's representatives for comment.