Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about her new memoir, which talks about her body, and the events that led to her ‘deformed’ breasts that caused her to joke about dating a man who ‘can’t see’.

The Silent Witness actress spoke with Drew Barrymore about her book, Getting Naked, diving into her past surgeries and what went wrong, per the New York Post.

The 65-year-old wrote in her book that it all began because of her hatred for her naturally small breasts, which ultimately culminated in her first surgery to enhance their size in the 1980s.

However, she got a lot more than she bargained for and was even ‘embarrassed’ about them.

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Sadly, subsequent surgeries ended in the deformation of her breasts, which she said even Barrymore admitted was ‘bad’ in a past private conversation.

Valerie Bertinelli revealed how her breasts became 'deformed' (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

She said: “I mean, if you read the book, you’ll know that my boobs are deformed, and I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are. I had four surgeries in 2024. But Drew is like, ‘How bad can it be?’ I’m like, ‘Really?'”

She mimicked opening her blouse, and said Barrymore said once seeing her breasts: “Oh yeah, that’s bad.”

“I love her honesty,” Bertinelli said at 92NY in New York City on March 10. “It’s like, I can trust this woman.”

“My boobs suck, but I’m not dating, so it doesn’t matter,” Bertinelli went on to say, while Barrymore added: “Yet.”

“After I got the implants, I never put them on display. I tried to hide them even, embarrassed that I had done it,” she wrote in her book.

But having suffered a bad fall, Bertinelli had her old implants removed, and smaller ones put in just six weeks later.

One week later, she noted her breasts began to have discoloration and swelling before ‘getting dizzy’.

She then revealed she was 'running a fever’ of up to 104 degrees by the evening and later found out that her breast had become infected due to that very procedure.

Bertinelli claimed to have undergone four surgeries in six months to correct her breasts in 2024 (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“The look on my doctor’s face when he finally saw me made me think ‘Oh s***‘ I guess I should have come in earlier’, said Bertinelli in an interview with People. “And he took everything out and then my breast became infected and started to cave in on itself. It became a crater.”

“I have to have one more surgery to even them out,” she said, revealing: “Me and these guys [pointing to her animals] are the only ones looking at my boobs anyways, but I don’t care because I can’t see without my glasses on … I’ll have to date somebody who can’t see.”

“Anyway, those were my boobs,” she added. “Anybody want to date me? It was so serious I just had to find the humor in it.”

The actress also told the outlet that she has had to start apologizing to her body for being ‘mean’ to it.

She said: "I've had this, you know, this love-hate thing with my body for too many decades. Enough already, felt like I was really getting to the final, like, 'oh, I'm, like, healed.' And then 2024 came and it was like the worst year of my life.”

She said: "I had four surgeries within six months, my hair started to fall out. I was having emotional trouble with you know, people in my life."

Because of how upset she was about her weight, she decided to be kinder to her body and to apologize for her past words and actions – learning to love who she is now, and not just who she was when she was younger.