Rihanna once got real about her likes in the bedroom, where it came from, and whether the lyrics to her song, ‘S&M’, holds any truth.

“Cause I may be bad, but I’m perfectly good at it. Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it. Sticks and stones may break my bones, but chains and whips excite me.”

Are you vibing, because anyone who was anyone in 2010 certainly was when this absolute banger hit the radio.

Despite being a very young teen when this song dropped, I was singing the lyrics with all my heart – despite not knowing what it was talking about.

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But if you were an adult listening, you’d have probably thought Rih Rih was divulging her bedroom secrets out in the open.

Honestly? You weren’t wrong about that, either.

Rihanna got candid about her sex life (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The Rude Boy, singer has never shied away from detailing sexual fantasies in her lyrics, with many songs holding deeper meanings, like her collaboration with DJ Khaled, Wild Thoughts, her bop Kiss it Better, and Te amo.

So, if I was to tell you she was interviewed by Rolling Stone, one year after the release of S&M, where she explained that she likes to be ‘spanked’, you might not be surprised.

"I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun,” she told the outlet in 2011, revealing: “You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your s***. That’s fun to me.”

It’s fun to a lot of people, Rih!

She went on to add of her likes: “I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun.”

The singer said she likes to be 'spanked' (Getty Stock Images)

But she did say she likes to ‘keep it spontaneous,’ which can be hard to do when you’re using toys.

She explained: "I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I'm somebody's girl.”

She said: “Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I’d rather have him use his hands.”

The last high-profile time Rihanna talked about her sex life was during an interview with Vanity Fair, where she revealed that one-night stands made her feel ‘empty’.

Rihanna said: "That to me is a hollow move. I would wake up the next day feeling like s***. That's why I haven't been having sex or even really seeing anybody. Because I don't want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean, I get horny, I'm human, I'm a woman, I want to have sex."

She continued: "But what am I going to do — just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow? He has a great story and I'm like… 'What am I doing?' I can't do it to myself. I cannot. It has a little bit to do with fame and a lot to do with the woman that I am. And that saves me."