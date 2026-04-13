Pete Davidson revealed the impact of having a baby girl has had on a pastime enjoyment of his – pornography.

The 32-year-old has been through a period of change recently, after having spent hundreds of thousands of dollars burning off 200 tattoos all over his body.

Davidson also welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, and we’ve been getting some cute family pictures ever since the announcement in December of last year.

However, with a newfound responsibility to his young daughter, came a surprising side effect for the Saturday Night Live alum.

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Taking to a comedy show in Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 11), the new ‘girl dad’ said he could no longer enjoy porn.

His daughter, named Scottie after his father, Scott, who died as a firefighter during the 9/11 attacks, apparently took away the joy from the activity.

Pete Davidson joked about being a father (Instagram/@elsie)

The comedian spoke on this topic in front of the audience at his show, which marks his return to work after the birth of his baby, revealing that it’s now hard to watch porn.

However, I want to remind you that this was a comedy show...and it was Pete Davidson telling the joke...So, I’ve warned you.

He said, as reported by Us Weekly: “[I] got a little girl. It's weird having a little girl.”

Davidson said it’s ‘hard to watch porn... in front of her,’ before adding: "I still did. I power through.”

After the joke, he got serious about what it means to him to be a father, revealing that becoming a father has been ‘great’, and that ‘it's a lot of fun.’

Davidson had previously talked about becoming a dad to the outlet in January, having just entered his first few weeks.

He welcomed his daughter in December with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt (Instagram/@elsie)

He said: “The best thing I've been telling people is [that Scottie is] the biggest gift.

“Nothing else matters as much or intensely, like career, activities, hanging out with people [or] what do people think of me, that sort of s***. I still want to do cool stuff, but it's like, ‘Well, how long do I have to be away?’ Or, ‘Is this worth being away?’”

He and Elsie announced Scottie’s birth in an Instagram post, sharing that ‘our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025’.

Revealing her name is ‘scottie rose hewitt davidson’, El️sie wrote: “My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson said in the announcement: “wu tang forever.”