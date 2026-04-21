Sydney Sweeney's performance in the latest season of Euphoria has kicked off waves of controversy on social media, as Cassie navigates her joyless engagement with Nate and creates an OnlyFans account to fund their wedding.

While most people would not resort to sharing explicit images of themselves on the adult content platform just so they can spend $50,000 on floral arrangements, in season three, Cassie dives headfirst into the sordid world of internet fetishes.

Chasing ever greater financial gain, Cassie tries everything from putting on dog ears for 'puppy play' content, to full frontal nudity and even dressing up as a baby with a diaper and pacifier.

But this representation of the adult modeling industry seems to have angered a number of OnlyFans creators, who have joined the chorus of voices questioning certain decisions made by Euphoria's creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson.

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Sam Levinson adapted the idea for Euphoria from an Israeli TV series (Presley Ann/Getty Images for HBO)

OnlyFans model Em Kenobi shared her views on how Levinson wrote Cassie's storyline on X, where she said: "As insane as this is, what's even crazier to me is if Sam Levinson actually did any research about OF, he'd know this content violates the TOS [Terms of Service] and would never have been allowed on the platform."

That is because of the adult app's strict content moderation policy, which bans every creator from making 'age play' content, like the footage Cassie records on the new season.

What do OnlyFans' guidelines say?

Content guidelines for creators on the adult platform state: "We most commonly remove Content for violations of our Acceptable Use Policy, for example, Content that… features a creator pretending to be under 18, even if this is role play or fiction."

The model added: "OF is very strict about the content and words it allows. Anything referencing age play is automatically flagged and banned. He really wrote this in the script for no fucking reason.

"It's so gross."

She is far from the only creator on the platform that has spoken out against the representation of OnlyFans in Euphoria, with a number of others speaking to Us Weekly in recent days to speak out against the show.

Sydney Sweeney's baby scene has caused outrage, even among OnlyFans models (HBO)

Firstly, no one is posting nude pictures to pay for the flowers at their wedding as OnlyFans star Alex Paige Moore explained: “I feel like for a lot of people, whether they’re in the same situation as me or different situations, joining OnlyFans is more of a last resort.

“It’s not that we’re throwing a tantrum or threatening our partners that we’re going to leave or demanding they give us more money.”

Fellow creator Amira Evans felt that the show did not get across the risks of joining the platform, saying: “OnlyFans is NOT a get rich quick scheme. People need to know the stigma and risk associated with making an account and putting your content online, the internet is forever.”

Cassie also staged a baseball-themed shot (HBO)

Model Taila Maddison also said the show got the mix of content wrong, explaining: “There’s definitely a lot more to OnlyFans than just fulfilling kinks. I’d say that’s probably only 20–30 percent of what my subscribers want and what I do day to day.”

She added: “That said, kinks are one of the more fun aspects to explore. It’s always interesting when someone asks for something and you think, ‘Wow, I’ve never even considered that people would be into that.’”

Faye actress Chloe Cherry, who previously worked as an adult film star, has also shared her thoughts on Cassie's storyline.