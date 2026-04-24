Hollywood icon Megan Fox reportedly turned down a massive role nearly a decade ago, after challenging the 'degrading' nature of some things 'women are required to do in movies'.

The 39-year-old became widely known in the late 2000s, and her career ever since has spanned blockbuster action roles with much darker, edgier characters.

Particularly in the early days of her stardom with her role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers, Hollywood heavily marketed her as a sex symbol, emphasizing her looks in promotional material and camera framing.

But the actress has since opened up about feeling typecast and objectified, and noted that she has become more selective about the roles she accepts in recent years.

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Now a mom-of-four, Fox has been really open about what she does, and definitely doesn't, want her young children seeing on the big screen.

Speaking with TIME in 2016, she said: "There are some good projects I’ve read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can’t have my sons ever know or see."

The actress has been honest about turning the role down. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Emphasizing the point, the Jennifer's Body star added: "There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do."

But despite making an intentional move away from provocative roles, Fox was sure to make clear that she is still proud of, and values her earlier work in the industry.

"Where I’m from in Memphis," she said, "Women are damsels and ladies and they’re gentle or whatever."

"I was very fiery and no-nonsense," the superstar added.

"I put that out there instantly in this industry because it’s important for people to understand that I am not a dumb girl, I’m a very clever girl and you’re not going to get anything over on me."

Fox also shed light on her future, as she admitted that 'Hollywood is not a land where you can work until you’re elderly...especially as a woman'.

"I’m trying to figure out what I really want to do with the rest of my life," she admitted.

The star is working out what she plans to do next. (Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Despite her net worth estimated to fall between $8 million and $11.5 million, there is one huge role that the actress allegedly turned down, due to the need to participate in extremely x-rated sex scenes.

Without divulging the name of the movie, she said: "It [a project she was offered] has very graphic sex scenes, I don’t think my boys could handle that."

But she's not the only one to have set personal boundaries in Hollywood.

Jessica Alba has also expressed similar views, citing family as a key reason for her reluctance.

"I don't want my grandparents to see my boobs," she said in a 2014 interview with Glamour UK, "It would be weird at Christmas."