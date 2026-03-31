The US Army has launched an investigation after two military helicopters were seen flying by Kid Rock's house in Tennessee on Saturday (March 28).

The 55-year-old, who is an avid Trump supporter, took to Instagram to share a video of the aircraft hovering near his massive hillside estate.

In the clip, Kid Rock could be seen saluting a low-flying helicopter as it appeared over his home. It got extremely close to his infinity pool before flying over.

In another video, a second helicopter cruises past, prompting the musician to point at it.

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He penned on Instagram: "This is a level of respect that s*** for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

Maj. Jonathan Bless, a public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, confirmed to Politico that an investigation was underway and stated there was no official request for the helicopter to visit Kid Rock's residence.

Army spokesperson Maj. Montrell Russell said the investigation was to 'assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements'.

"The Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area," the spokesperson added in a statement to Politico.

The musician shared a video of the helicopters on Instagram (Instagram/@kidrock)

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations."

Russell went on to say that the Army would take 'appropriate action' if it was found the helicopter violated procedure.

It comes after Kid Rock issued a brutal response to Conan O'Brien's Oscars joke surrounding his involvement in the Turning Point USA halftime show.

Kid Rock was not a fan of the Oscars gaff (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

O'Brien said during the Oscars: "Tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street."

Kid Rock was quick to respond to the joke and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he wasn't a fan.

"I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one," the singer wrote on X.

Nonetheless, Kid Rock took the opportunity to promote his upcoming tour dates, as he added: "Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom - make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour - The Road To Nashville. There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!"