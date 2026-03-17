Kid Rock has issued a response to Conan O'Brien after the Oscars host launched a brutal jibe at the singer during the 98th Academy Awards.

O'Brien certainly took no prisoners when it came to his jokes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 15), including roasting Timothée Chalamet on multiple occasions.

During his opening monologue, O'Brien took aim at Kid Rock and his alternative Super Bowl halftime performance with Turning Point USA.

The Oscars host said: "Tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street."

Advert

Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, has since responded to the gaff and it's safe to say he's not best pleased.

Conan O'Brien delivered a number of brutal jokes at the Oscars (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

Taking to X, the 55-year-old said: "I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one."

The singer then promoted his upcoming tour dates, as he penned: "Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom - make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour - The Road To Nashville. There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!"

Kid Rock, a vocal conservative and long-running supporter of Donald Trump, hosted an 'All American Halftime Show', which was marketed on celebrating 'faith, family, and freedom' during the 2026 Super Bowl.

Alongside Kid Rock was Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett in a show which was live streamed by Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk was a fan of the show, penning on X at the time: "The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it.

Kid Rock hosted Turning Point USA's halftime show (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock @brantleygilbert @leebrice @GabbyBarrett."

She added: "It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about, making Heaven crowded.

"I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you."

According to the New York Times, Turning Point USA’s managed to attract as many as 6.1 million concurrent viewers on its YouTube channel during the Super Bowl. It currently sits at 21 million views.

As for Bad Bunny's performance at the official Super Bowl halftime show, well that averaged 128.2 million viewers between 8:15pm and 8:30pm on the big night, as per NBC.