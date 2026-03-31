Khloé Kardashian has opened up about some of the particularly 'dark' times during her marriage to Lamar Odom, whom she first filed for divorce from in 2013.

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009, just a month after meeting each other. The reality TV favorite was 25 years old, while Odom was 30 when they wed.

They appeared to be the picture-perfect couple, but they hit a bump in the road in 2013 when Odom's previous addiction issues resurfaced.

Things got so difficult for them that Kardashian filed for divorce from her basketball star husband in December of that year.

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But two years later, she called off the divorce after Lamar was hospitalized following a near-fatal drug overdose.

The ex-NBA player was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada and Kardashian rushed to be by his side. She chose to 'pause' the divorce after this happened so that she could care for Odom.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian married in 2009 (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Once he recovered, Kardashian restarted the divorce proceedings and they were finalized in 2016.

Odom's extremely turbulent time in the spotlight is the focus of a new Netflix documentary, titled Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which premiered on the streaming platform today (March 31).

Kardashian features in the tell-all show and recalls some of the hardest times during their marriage, including when his drug use became a 'dark situation'.

"He would escape rehab and go on a drug bender and no one could find him," she said.

Kardashian continued: "I was either looking for him in alleys, looking for him in motels. I remember needing to go to hotel rooms to clean up after him so housekeeping didn’t sell a story... I felt such a responsibility to cover this up, hold it together, and protect him."

On one occasion, Kardashian received a phone call from a woman who claimed she had been sleeping with Odom.

The woman said on the phone to her: "Hi, I've been f**king your husband. He is so f**ked up and I need to get off this ride. Will you come pick him up?"

Once Odom was discharged from hospital following his overdose, his estranged wife rented him a property near her home in Calabasas for him to stay in. She also hired him a chef and caretaker.

One day Kardashian went to check in on Odom and 'smelled crack' in the house. Her suspicions were confirmed when she went into his bedroom.

"I just punched him in the face," she confessed in Untold. "I just put my life on hold to f***ing take care of you."

Kardashian has opened up about the 'dark situation' (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

It was then that Kardashian refiled for divorce.

She went on to welcome two children, True, seven, and Tatum, three, with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The pair had an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Odom shares three kids - Destiny, 28, Lamar Jr, 24, and Jayden, who tragically passed away at just six months old in 2006 - with his former high school sweetheart, Liza Morales.

UNILAD has approached Odom's rep for comment.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.