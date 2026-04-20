Jesy Nelson has taken to Instagram to issue a desperate plea after her car was stolen, which contained her twins' essential medical equipment.

The Little Mix star spoke openly about her children's health diagnosis earlier this year after welcoming Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster in May 2025 with her now ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

The twins have a condition known as SMA Type 1, a 'genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness', according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There is no cure for the disease, but certain therapies and medications can help manage symptoms.

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"We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk; they probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best," Nelson, 34, said in a social media post earlier this year.

Jesy Nelson has taken to Instagram to issue a plea (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment, which you know, I’m so grateful for because if they don’t have it, they will die."

Nelson took to Instagram on Sunday after her black Land Rover was believed to have been stolen from her home in Brentwood, Essex, at around 3am that morning.

The singer is offering a $13,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to her car being found, with essential medical equipment from the hospital in the vehicle at the time it disappeared.

"My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning, if anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY," Nelson penned on social media.

“Please, if any of you have seen or know of any information can you DM me or contact the police.

“I have so much of my girls’ hospital equipment in that car that’s really needed.”

The Little Mix star welcomed her twin girls in 2025 (Instagram/@jesynelson)

What are the symptoms of SMA?

While Nelson's children have Type 1 SMA, there are actually five different types of the condition.

Symptoms of SMA Type 1 typically surface within the first six months of life and include limited head control and decreased muscle tone, according to the Cleveland Clinic

The website states: "Infants with type 1 SMA also have difficulty swallowing and breathing. Without breathing support, children with type 1 SMA die before their second birthday."

Other symptoms of Type 1 SMA include: