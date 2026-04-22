Eva Longoria has revealed what she misses the most after leaving the US to live abroad with her husband and son.

The actress was raised in Texas, later moving to LA, where she spent most of her fundamental years. However, Longoria had a huge change of scenery in 2024 when she and her husband José Bastón decided to move out of the States with their 7-year-old son, Santiago.

Longoria married Bastón in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend in 2013, and two years after they started dating, the couple got engaged, with Bastón proposing in a desert in Dubai.

One year after the lavish proposal, the duo tied the knot, and went on to have their son, Santiago Enrique, in 2018.

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Longoria moved to Spain with her husband and son (Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite loving her time away, the 51-year-old has revealed in a new interview with People what she misses the most about the States. Her family, and (good) Mexican food - while she's in Spain, of course!

“I miss my family, my Texas family…. [and] good Mexican food. That's what I miss. That's what's not in Europe, is good Mexican food,” she said.

However, there are plenty of things the star doesn’t miss about the busy stateside life. Elsewhere in the interview, Longoria said she doesn’t miss 'the working lunch' at all.

Longoria went on to tell People how she finds the comparison between lunch in work culture 'amazing'. The star went on to say how 'stressful' the lack of lunch was in the US, in which workers quickly nip out to grab a sandwich in what she calls 'the working lunch'.

Eva Longoria moved out of the US with her husband and son

She revealed that in Spain you’re 'never in a rush' and everyone enjoys their time with a long meal.

She states things in Spain and Mexico are much more chill during lunch hours - but it’s not the only thing.

The Desperate Housewives actress also gushed about the lack of traffic in Spain compared to the US. She even explained how she walks everywhere in the European country she now calls home.

The star’s revelations come off the back of her travel series, Eva Longoria: Searching for France, which airs weekly on CNN. Previous series saw the star take fans through Spain and Mexico - and she’s now showing us around the local cuisine, heritage and traditions of France.

Longoria was previously married to French-American basketball player Tony Parker. The pair were married for four years, between 2007-2011.