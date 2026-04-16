Bunny Xo is lifting the lid on how much she made while working as an escort.

The media personality who chats with celebrities and influencers on the Dumb Blonde Podcast she hosts is also married to country musician Jelly Roll.

Bunny Xo worked as an escort in the past and there has been a lot of interest in how much money she made.

The 46-year-old answered the question on her podcast, revealing whether she really did make $100,000 in one night which had been speculated before.

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“I need to clarify to you guys, I didn’t make that every f—ing night,” she commented.

“I actually kind of held back because technically, if you think about it, if I had a sugar daddy that gave me $300,000 in a span of a year and I only spent the night at his house one time, that is me making three hundred grand in one night, technically,” she explained.

Jelly Roll's weight loss has changed his sex life, says wife Bunnie Xo (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Addressing claims she might be fabricating the huge sum, she added: “I literally have witnesses for every part of my life.”

“I don’t think my story’s that coolI genuinely feel like there are people who have been through way worse trauma than I ever have. And I also feel like there are people who have been through way worse life experiences than I have. I just simply told my story the only way I know, and I’ve been telling these same exact stories for years,” she said.

Bunny Xo has previously spoken about working as a high-end escort. She also had an OnlyFans account which shut down in March 2023, People reports.

In March 2024 she shared a post on Facebook reflecting on the year that had passed since returning from ‘SW’.

“Awww a year ago I retired from the SW [sex work] industry,” she wrote. “I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making — wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold.”

The married couple are always sharing details of their relationship, and it wasn’t long ago when Jelly Roll reflected on how his dramatic weight loss changed his sex life.

Bunny Xo and Jelly Roll at the 2024 Grammy Awards (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

He is thought to have weighed more than 500lb in 2020 and has since dropped around 300lb after overhauling his diet and lifestyle.

"I'm loving my body," he told Men's Health earlier this year as he made his debut as the magazine's cover star.

"This is a whole new thing for me, y'all, I've been imprisoned to a fat suit for 30-something years," Jelly Roll added.

Things have also apparently gotten spicier in the bedroom for the couple.

The podcaster wrote in her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic that before her husband lost weight: "We always had a sex life, but there were mountains and valleys that we had to go through - especially when he was so big."

But she reported that as a result of Jelly Roll's new slimmed-down physique, his penis had grown.

"It is very true that when a man loses weight, it grows a lot," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

penis does not physically grow after weight loss, but it often makes it appear larger because of a reduction in the ‘fat pad’ around it.