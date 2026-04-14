One of Brooklyn Beckham's ex girlfriends has dished the dirt on what it was like to date the son of one of the world's most famous soccer player, sharing that she spotted some early 'warning signs' of their explosive family feud.

The aspiring chef has been married to actress Nicola Peltz, herself the daughter of a billionaire investment mogul, since their luxury wedding at the Peltz family's luxury Palm Beach estate in 2022.

But before he had met the star of 2010's The Last Airbender, Brooklyn had dated a few people in the public eye, including Kick-Ass actor Chloë Grace Moretz and British model Hana Cross.

Cross has recently spilled the beans for the first time about their whirlwind romance, which lasted from December 2018 to September 2019, and saw the couple splashed over the front pages of celeb tabloids around the world - though signs of the Beckham family feud were already there.

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Hana Cross and Brooklyn Beckham dated for nine months, ultimately splitting up in September 2019 (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

But while this period of her life saw the model receive a large amount of attention from paparazzi, she told Hello! Magazine that she now looks back on that period of her life negatively.

Cross told the publication that she wishes things had ended sooner with Brooklyn as spending time with him and the whole Beckham clan caused her 'a lot of anxiety'.

She said: "There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did."

Making matters more difficult for their young romance, with both of them being 20 or 21 at the time, was the utterly bizarre world she found herself in. "I came from living on a farm to moving to London and being thrown into a relationship like that," she shared.

Launched to the height of British celebrity society so quickly left Cross feeling like it was 'hard to know what [was] best to do in that situation'. "No one really knew, and I didn’t, really. It wasn’t something that I was super-open about, so advice from outside was hard to take," she added.

Cross told Hello! that she was deciding to finally talk about her nine months with Brooklyn as a result of the massive family feud that has been brewing since the 2022 wedding, which has seen her name pop up again in relation to the Beckhams.

Hana Cross was often pictured with the full Beckham clan while she was dating Brooklyn (Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

This exploded in January when Brooklyn released a lengthy social media post that seemed to confirm a number of allegations that are part of the feud, that has seen the oldest Beckham child cut off all contact with his mom and dad.

"There’s been a lot of press and a lot of talk. I haven’t really spoken out about Brooklyn or my time with the family since then; I had that chapter in my life and wanted to move on from it," Cross told the magazine.

"But with the constant press that comes out, and with my name always being linked back into it, it’s hard not to be mentally drawn back into that part of my life, especially with all this feud stuff coming out."

The model said she had been 'shocked' to see Brooklyn's explosive social media post about the family and 'Brand Beckham', but that she wasn't shocked by his claims. Cross said this did 'sum up a lot of [her] own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act’.

"But then, nobody knows what’s going on behind closed doors," Cross added. "But I do think it’s sad that everything had to be put out there on his side, so openly and publicly."