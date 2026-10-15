Lady Gaga brutally slammed as a 'culture vulture' as Stephanie Mills hits singer with new claims

Stephanie Mills believes Lady Gaga owes her an apology.

Singer-songwriter Mills appeared on BET’s The Jason Lee Show this week, in which she explained her 'beef' with the singer, admitting she was going to tell host Lee 'something she's never said before.'

Making the shock claim, the 69-year-old said: "I think Lady Gaga is a culture vulture."

"You chose violence today," Lee responded. "This interview will go all the way left..."

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The singer then went on to speak about someone she had been managed by years ago, who reportedly told her the hit track 'Home' was Gaga's favorite song.

At the time, Gaga was performing at a fashion show in New York, and Mills claimed she was asked by her manager whether she'd go and surprise the star by singing the tune.

Mills made the allegations on The Jason Lee Show (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"I said, 'No, why would I do that'," Mills recalled.

"This is when you know you're an icon when you have to be talked into singing for Lady Gaga," Lee quipped in response.

Mills did eventually perform, although her recollection of events wasn't positive.

"She didn't smile. She didn't do anything," Mills claimed. "She looked at me like I had two heads."

The singer then alleged that she wasn't paid for the performance, and claimed there was a 'trade-off' agreed. Mills said that she was told the photographer doing Gaga's photoshoot was going to do a fashion shoot with Mills.

However, she then alleged that before leaving, Gaga's team said she needed to delete the pictures.

“That’s why I say she’s a culture vulture, because she was managed, correct, by Black men?" she added.

Mills then said she hoped the mother of one watches the interview.

"I hope you watch, and I hope you remember what you did," Mills said, as she looked down the camera. "And I feel like you owe me an apology."

Gaga recently welcomed her first child (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

UNILAD has contacted Lady Gaga's representatives for comment.

Gaga may be a bit busy to watch the show at the moment, however, as she recently gave birth to her first child.

The 'Poker Face' singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, welcomed her daughter with her fiancé Michael Polansky.

Per a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Gaga's daughter is called Rose Bean Polansky. The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter on June 9 at 11.19pm. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

The sweet name is thought to be a nod to the song 'La Vie En Rose', which Gaga famously covered in her movie A Star Is Born.