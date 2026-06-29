Kevin Spacey feels 'much more welcomed' in Hollywood as he downplays misconduct allegations as a 'small kitchen fire’
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Kevin Spacey feels 'much more welcomed' in Hollywood as he downplays misconduct allegations as a 'small kitchen fire’

The actor defended his past actions on Club Random, comparing his industry blacklisting to a baseball player being unfairly benched.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Club Random Podcast / Youtube

Topics: Celebrity, Kevin Spacey

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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