Kate Beckinsale has called out Mark Ruffalo, claiming that the actor 'ignored her' when she was allegedly fired by her agent for liking an Instagram post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the comments were deleted soon after they were posted on a video in which Ruffalo is talking about his new movie, Palestine 36.

Under the clip, Beckinsale wrote: "It must be so nice not to be fired by your agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the murdering of children."

She added: "I guess having a penis in Hollywood really counts for a lot because you've not been fired by the same agent that I had, and she sent me a gift the week before, so we didn't have any beef, but I liked a post about a ceasefire and I've got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired, two days after the end of the strike after nine months of none of us being able to work at all."

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Beckinsale had commented on a video about one of Ruffalo's movies (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Beckinsale also explained that at the time, she had been struggling with the death of her mother, as well as her stepfather, who passed away in 2023.

"I was dealing with the fact that on top of my mother having been told she had six weeks to live with brain cancer, and being [a] carer for both of them, the day before my stepfather had had a catastrophic stroke on top of two types of cancer," she added.

"Which led to his death and I was preparing to fly to England to bring him back so that I could take full care of him and I was fired in two sentences after 12 years of friendship with my Agent and yours who is very close to her elderly parents and definitely knew what I was dealing with, alone."

The comments have since been deleted (Kate Beckinsale/Instagram)

Beckinsale also said that she didn't get a response and wasn't expecting one now, explaining: "It is such a given that of course I did not get a response and I really and truly support Mark Ruffalo and everything he is doing but no I@will [sic] not get a response not here and not ever.

"I sent a message to Mark months ago and he ignored it. There is absolutely no reason why he would respond to it now."

She also added that she is 'not blaming Mark for this'.

UNILAD has reached out to Ruffalo, Beckinsale and their reps for comment.