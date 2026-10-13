Joe Manganiello claims he was hit with 'voodoo curse' from Sofía Vergara's former partner

Hollywood divorces and breakups frequently involve contentious legal battles, awkward red-carpet encounters, and public posturing—but Joe Manganiello has revealed an unexpected chapter from his personal life involving occult rituals and spiritual warfare.

The 49-year-old True Blood and Magic Mike star has disclosed that during his relationship with ex-wife Sofía Vergara, a spiritual healer warned him that he was the target of an active, deliberate "voodoo curse" initiated by one of the Colombian actress's former partners.

Recalling the bizarre incident, Manganiello explained in his new memoir Bloodlines, that he had been dealing with a period of severe physical strain, heavy energetic fatigue, and persistent bad luck that defied standard explanations. Seeking clarity, he and Sofia turned to an alternative route by scheduling an appointment with a spiritual shaman to clear his personal energy field.

However, the session took an unexpected turn the moment the healer began working on his aura and examining his spiritual well-being.

Advert

Manganiello revealed the surprising revelation a shaman had revealed (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

According to Manganiello, the practitioner immediately sensed a heavy, hostile presence attached to him and asked directly who had access to his home, his personal belongings, or harbored deep-seated resentment toward his romantic life.

When discussing his inner circle, the shaman allegedly pinpointed the exact source of the malevolent energy, telling the actor point-blank that an ex-lover of Vergara had enlisted occult assistance to direct spiritual harm toward him.

The healer claimed that dark practices, specifically described as a targeted voodoo hex, had been aimed at destabilizing his health and his romance with the Modern Family icon.

“Someone from your past is still in love with you. He put a voodoo curse on your husband. He did it in New Orleans,” he told the couple. “Your husband needs to be cleansed and protected. I can do this. I can help him. But I need to see him for two days, and I cannot come to the United States. Can he meet me somewhere else? I could meet him in Ecuador.”

While the One Piece actor initially viewed the news with skepticism, the shaman went on to identity several private details about his health that were largely unknown to anyone outside of his innermost circle of confidants.

“I looked at Sofía, trying to comprehend how the f--- this guy could possibly know any of this,” he wrote. “None of this had been mentioned in the press. No one knew.”

Armed with this new found theory, Manganiello immediately began scrambling through his knowledge of his partner's ex-lovers, trying to identify who could have placed such a curse upon him.

Yet it wasn't just his own spiritual aura he feared, as he also revealed he had briefly been worried that Vergara herself may have been the one cursed.

“The thought crossed my mind maybe it was Sofía who was cursed, cursed by some man in her past who couldn’t have her, so he put some sort of hex on her so that for the rest of her life, she’d transmit it to any man who got together with her," he confessed. "I was fully aware of how crazy it was for me to seriously entertain thoughts this bizarre, but then again, how did the shaman know all of that about me?”

The actor was thought to have been cursed by one of his then-partner Sofia Vergara's ex lovers (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Manganiello and Vergara first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014 and married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015.

While the couple remained one of the entertainment industry’s most glamorous pairings for years, they officially announced their separation in July 2023, subsequently finalizing their divorce.

Reflecting on the meeting with the shaman, Manganiello admitted that while he initially approached the situation with a natural level of skepticism, the uncanny specificity of the healer's observations and the bizarre circumstances surrounding his physical well-being left an indelible impression on him.

The surreal confession adds a strange, otherworldly dimension to the public's understanding of the former Hollywood power couple's private dynamics, proving that even A-list heartthrobs can find themselves wrestling with supernatural accusations behind closed doors.