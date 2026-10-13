Joe Manganiello claims he was hit with 'voodoo curse' from Sofía Vergara's former partner
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Joe Manganiello claims he was hit with 'voodoo curse' from Sofía Vergara's former partner

The One Piece star claimed a spiritual healer told him Sofía Vergara's former flame had targeted him with dark spiritual rituals.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, Weird, Sofía Vergara

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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