Comedian Jimmy Carr sparks controversy with comments defending Lindsay Clancy after murder trial
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Comedian Jimmy Carr sparks controversy with comments defending Lindsay Clancy after murder trial

The British comic argued that the mother-of-three is 'not evil'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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