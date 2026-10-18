Dancing with the Stars suspends Val Chmerkovskiy following controversial slap comment
Home>Celebrity

Dancing with the Stars suspends Val Chmerkovskiy following controversial slap comment

Val Chmerkovskiy will not be working on Dancing with the Stars for one week

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Will Smith

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: