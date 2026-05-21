Bruce Springsteen made his feelings about Donald Trump clear during his final guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert's show is coming to an end this month after 33 years on air and will conclude its momentous run on May 21 with an extended finale.

Of the late night CBS show's 33-year run, Colbert has hosted the show for more than an decade. His predecessor was David Letterman – who created the popular TV show in 1993.

To mark The Late Show ending there's been a host of A-list guests, with Springsteen taking to the stage for the penultimate episode last night (May 20).

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Before singing his hit song 'Streets of Minneapolis', the 76-year-old music legend paid tribute to Colbert and made a swipe at Trump in the same breath.

"I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke," Springsteen said, adding: "And because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want."

The singer went on: "Stephen, these are small-minded people. They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about."

It was announced last July that CBS was canceling The Late Show.

While the network said it was axing the show because of dwindling ad revenues and high production costs, many – Colbert included – felt it was more politically motivated, sparking him to hit out at Trump at the time.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air its final episode tonight (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

"They’re pointing out that last Monday, just two days before my cancellation, I delivered a blistering monologue in which I showed the courage to have a moustache," the veteran host said last summer. The monologue in question saw the 62-year-old mock a $16,000,000 legal settlement between CBS’s parent company Paramount and Trump.

"I mean, obviously, CBS saw my upper lip and boom, cancelled," Colbert continued. "Coincidence? Oh, I think not. This is worse than fascism. This is statism."

Trump, as I'm sure you can imagine, applauded the news that Colbert was being fired. He said on Truth Social: "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

When The Late Show draws to a close this evening (May 21), there will be no other live, late night shows aired as Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel announced that their respective programs will go dark, Entertainment Weekly reports. ABC and NBC airing reruns instead.