Bobbi Althoff is a founding cast member on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, one of the two on the Hulu series who are neither Mormon nor married.

The 29-year-old podcaster told GQ that the speculation about her sex life is both frustrating and flattering, after the writer passed on questions from straight male friends.

"They obviously think I had a chance with these guests," she deadpanned.

"There's no interaction I can have with a man where people aren't like, 'oh you guys [deleted]'".

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The comments relate to her work as a host on The Really Good Podcast, which counts: Drake, NLE Choppa, Michael Cera, Lily Yachty, Jessica Alba and Meghan Trainor as guests.

She has also faced accusations of sleeping with Drake following their interview, as well as rumours that her marriage end because of infidelity,

Bobbi Althoff has repeatedly and vehemently denied these claims.

Althoff and her ex-husband, Cory Althoff, filed for divorce in February 2024 after four years of marriage.

Althoff addressed claims about her love life in a July 17, 2024, Instagram story. (Instagram/@Bobbi)

Althoff addressed the claims directly in a July 17th, 2024, Instagram story, responding to a negative comment about her divorce.

“I never respond to this comment that I’ve been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it,” she wrote.

“I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out,” she continued, adding: “I haven’t slept with someone I interview.”

Althoff also wrote that people do not know why her marriage ended, saying she and Cory are both ‘so much happier apart than we ever were together’. She added that ‘our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero’.

Althoff has almost four million followers on Instagram.

Bobbi Althoff is a founding cast member on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

She has noticed that her critics often call into two camps: 'Trump voting white men' who 'think they would never have a chance with me', and 'women who are jealous'.

She said her approach to insults is to 'beat people to a punch'

"You can't call me ugly and have it hurt me because I called myself ugly first. You can't say I'm not funny: I've already said it."

Observing that male guests on her podcast ‘always rank themselves a ten out of ten’, she said men could be ‘a little more realistic’.

Althoff said she is not attacking all men but wants them to know something. “I don’t need to f*** every man that hits on me,” she said.

Althoff hosts The Really Good Podcast, whose guests have included Drake, NLE Choppa, Michael Cera, Lil Yachty, Jessica Alba and Meghan Trainor. (UNILAD)

Althoff said her friendships with her fellow cast members have been healing, describing them as her first genuine connection with a group of girls.

She said appearing on the show means surrendering the control over her image that comes with having her own podcast editing team, and being ‘completely myself’.

Her message to readers of the magazine was: “Men who read GQ: be nicer to me. I’m not mean, I don’t hate you, don’t hate me.”