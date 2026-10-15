The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, 40, welcomes baby girl with fiancé and reveals her long name
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The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, 40, welcomes baby girl with fiancé and reveals her long name

The Big Bang Theory star said her family was 'officially complete'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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