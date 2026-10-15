The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, 40, welcomes baby girl with fiancé and reveals her long name

Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, who have welcomed their second child together.

It comes three years after The Big Bang Theory star and the Ozark star welcomed their first daughter, Matilda.

Announcing Matilda's younger sister's arrival, Cuoco posted a carousel of adorable photos to Instagram, along with a name reveal.

"Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphre, 10/12/26," she penned in the caption.

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"There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing. We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!" she continued.





Cuoco announced that her 'family was now complete.'

"@tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy!" she concluded the adorable post.

The carousel included a number of sweet pictures of the parents with their newborn in the hospital, along with a polaroid snap when they arrived home.

The 40-year-old also posted an adorable picture of her eldest, Matilda, wearing a bright yellow shirt with the words 'big sister' printed on.

"Someone waiting at home for us!" the Lucky 13 star wrote in the caption, as Matilda was seen adorably beaming from ear to ear.

Cuoco's post has been filled with congratulations from celebrity friends and fans.

Simon Helberg, who plays Howard on The Big Bang Theory wrote: "PHILOMENA!!! You’re stunning. Welcome! And congratulations to the whole family!"

Cuoco named her daughter Philomena (Instagram/@kaleycuoco)

"LOVE YOU SIS," Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj in the hit sitcom added.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who also welcomed a new addition lately, commented: "Congrats!!!!!!"

Cuoco and Pelphrey met at the Ozark premiere in April 2022, which she said was 'love at first sight.'

"We have the same manager, and we were set up by her, which is so Hollywood," Cuoco said during an interview with USA Today.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.

"We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

The couple were so sure of each other, that they went Instagram official just a month after meeting. Their first public appearance followed shortly after as they were spotted hand-in-hand at Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame star reveal.

In October that same year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Matilda was born in March 2023, and one year later, Pelphrey popped the question.







