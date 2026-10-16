Tesla's new car did more than just fly upside down - here's all the insane new features

While Elon Musk promised the latest addition to the Tesla family would fly, the next Roadster has many more impressive features that has car junkies talking.

It was back in 2017 when Musk and co teased a second-generation Roadster and slated production to commence in 2020.

But due to many factors, including a global pandemic, that was delayed and the company remained very quiet on their plans.

However, in a livestream, Tesla has detailed the newest addition of Roadster, which comes from a closer working partnership between Tesla and SpaceX, both owned by Musk.

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The headline feature with this new, futuristic vehicle is it's ability to fly.

Well, during an event in Waco, Texas, the newest vehicle added to the EV lineup drove upside down and also accelerated to an impressive 60mph in under a second.

The Roadster was scheduled for production to start in 2020 (Tesla/YouTube)

“So it can basically fly like a rocket,” Musk said. “And it could do rolls. It could do, like, crazy gymnastics. Whatever you want, really. Now, I should say that this is not necessarily a safety-optimized car. But it takes the fun meter to 11 out of 10.”

While the flying may be the headline, the newest Roadster comes equipped with a rechargeable tank.

During the event, the car company claimed it reached such speed in 0.81 seconds, impressive considering it was also driving upside down.

You'll perhaps be unsurprised to hear the second edition of the Roadster will not be road legal, which may come as a bit of a disappointment to potential early adopters.

It was the Roadster Rocket that was recently demonstrated and won't be road legal, though the Roadster Performance is.

Yep, that is a Tesla (Tesla/YouTube)

This car seats two, has active aerodynamics, and features a 'multi-mode suction system for next-level performance on and off the track', TechCrunch explains.

And for those petrol heads, there's a third version of the Roadster known as the Thrust, which is described as being 'race ready' and boasts rear-mounted thrusters which enable that impressive 0-to-60 mph acceleration.

Musk and Tesla is yet to detail a price for the new car, though given its features are extremely impressive, expect a hefty price tag.

The Roadster is slated for production in 2028.