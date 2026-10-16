Tesla's new car did more than just fly upside down - here's all the insane new features
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Tesla's new car did more than just fly upside down - here's all the insane new features

Elon Musk said the vehicle 'can basically fly like a rocket'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: X/Tesla

Topics: Tesla, Elon Musk, Cars

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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