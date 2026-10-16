Grok reveals if Tesla's new flying car is suitable for 'normal' drivers and it's answer has turned heads
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Grok reveals if Tesla's new flying car is suitable for 'normal' drivers and it's answer has turned heads

The innovative new vehicle can reportedly reach speeds of 60mph in less than an second

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: X/Tesla

Topics: Cars, Elon Musk, Tesla, Viral

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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