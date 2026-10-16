Tesla has revealed a first look at a demo of its newest Roadster sports car after years of teasing it.

While Tesla first teased a second-generation Roadster back in 2017 and slated production to commence in 2020, but it has been routinely delayed. Now, a new version has been unveiled.

Livestreamed online, the reveal showcased the Roadster and revealed some of its dramatic features, including rocket-style thrusters and an underbody suction system which allowed the car to cling to a vertical ramp and even drive upside down.

The thrusters were used to lift the car off the ground during the demonstration, before it rotated in mid-air and landed back down on all four wheels.

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It comes from a closer working partnership between Tesla and SpaceX, both owned by Elon Musk.

While the original Roadster was destined for mass-market production, this latest iteration is said to be more focused on ultra-high performance instead.

With this in mind, people have been left wondering if Tesla's new car will ever be available to 'normal people'.

Somebody took to Twitter to pose this question and asked the social media platform's AI bot Grok to answer it.

They wrote: "Hey @grok be honest — is the new Tesla Roadster actually a flying car normal people will ever use, or is this just a rich-guy hover stunt that stays on a closed course forever?"

Grok went on to reply to query and confirmed that it's unlikely the newly debuted Roadster will be spotted flying down Route 66 anytime soon...

"Honest take: the Rocket trim can do short hops, flips and lifts via cold-gas thrusters, but it's invite-only, seats one, and Tesla states it's not approved for public roads," Grok said.

The bot added: "Production targets 2028. The Performance version is road-ready with suction for extreme grip, yet no sustained flight. This stays a high-end closed-course stunt machine, not everyday transport for normal drivers."

It may not come as a surprise that the Roadster Rocket isn't road safe (Tesla/YouTube)

People have since reacted to the response and questioned by the high tech car was even made if not many drivers can use it.

Somebody said: "So what you're telling us is, this is nothing more than a [expletive] measuring contest???"

"This is all about as useful as debating if it would be better for world peace if we attached lasers to the heads of sharks," said a second.

"This vehicle will be driven on Mars, not Earth," suggested someone else.

Others pointed out that there are different types of Roadsters. The Roadster Rocket recently demonstrated will not be road legal (which is somewhat ironic for the name it), but the Roadster Performance is.

Other versions of the Roadster are available to reserve (Tesla/YouTube)

This car seats two, has active aerodynamics, and features a 'multi-mode suction system for next-level performance on and off the track', TechCrunch explains.

A third version of the Roadster is the Thrust. This is described as being 'race ready' and boasts rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters that enable sub-one-second 0-to-60 mph acceleration.

In terms of who can get their hands on these cars – as Grok mentioned – the Roadster is 'invite-only'. Meanwhile the Roadster Thrust will have a limited release via reservations on the Tesla's website. The Roadster Performance is available through reservation as well, and people can put their names down for one now.