A brain surgeon has revealed the way wireless devices can impact your health, and it's unlikely that you had any idea about it.

In the 1970s, Dr. Robert O. Becker expressed his concerns about something known as EMFs (man-made electromagnetic fields that are invisible areas of energy, or radiation, that are produced by electricity).

The Nobel Peace Prize-winner appeared on 60 Minutes and blew the whistle of the apparent harms of EMFs. On the investigative program, they delved into the US Navy’s massive electromagnetic submarine communication system, which was based on extremely low frequency (ELF) waves that nowadays used for many everyday items of tech.

Becker, an American orthopedic surgeon and researcher in electrophysiology/electromedicine, was part of the Navy's biological studies and found that ELFs, when tested on animals, grew more slowly and showed signs of biological stress, per Economic Times.

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The low-level magnetic fields emitted from wireless earbuds could be harmful (Getty Stock)

Meanwhile, in some human trials, participants showed elevated blood lipids, which is an early marker for cardiovascular disease.

He was asked on 60 Minutes if these electromagnetic fields can cause strokes and heart disease in people, and he simply replied 'yes'.

Becker was ultimately canceled for blowing the whistle, and now fellow brain surgeon Dr. Jack Kruse has since backed Becker's findings and also voiced the harms of EMFs, Bluetooth being one example.

Speaking to Danny Jones on his podcast, Kruse said he sees Becker as his mentor since they share a similar view on EMFs.

Discussing 'non-native EMFs', Kruse gave examples and said that wireless technology, blue light screens, and florescent bulbs, and microwaves were some.

"All of this sh*t has biological effects," Kruse went on to share. "I don't care what it is. You put those Apple things in your ear– dude, that's the stupidest thing you'll ever do."

Jones responded by saying he'd recently ditched his wireless earbuds for wired ones, but Krause insisted that they're not great either.

"You're still getting jump conduction in your ear, which will bring you to my work," said the expert. "My work is the next level of Becker."

But Becker and Kruse aren't the only ones to have expressed concerns about EMFs. An appeal launched on Medium in 2015 saw 247 scientists from 42 countries expressed their concern about the health effects associated with exposure to EMFs.

In the appeal, they said that exposure to EMFs can increase a person's risk of cancer, genetic damages, neurological disorders, learning and memory deficits, and reproductive issues, as per Healthline.

The large group of scientists went on to call on the World Health Organization to bring it stricter regulations on EMF exposure from wireless devices.