The tallest man opened up about what he would change in his life and what he would do if it happened.

Sultan Kosen, 43, measures 8ft 3ins and has held his Guinness World Record for 17 years.

He has gigantism and acromegaly which were caused by a tumor pressing on his pituitary gland. Sultan, who is from Turkey, comes from a family of farmers who are all average height.

Due to his gigantism he has depended on wheelchairs and crutches to move around since he was 25. He has been left in ‘constant pain’ because of the pressure on his weighed and he has had three surgeries over the years on his legs and three brain operations to control symptoms of his growth.

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Kosen is featured in a documentary called The World’s Tallest Man on the UK network Channel 4. Speaking about the impact his extraordinary height has on his health, Kosen revealed the one thing he would change.

Sultan Kosen has held the record for 17 years (Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

“If I wanted to change something in my life, I would only change my knees,” he said. “I would like to run, walk and travel more.”

His brother, Hasan Kosen, said: “Sultan could be happier. His free time is always spent on the computer. But if he finds a girlfriend there can be other things in his life.”

The tallest man in the world was once married but the relationship sadly came to an end.

Kosen married Merve Dibo from Syria, who measured just 5ft 6ins in 2013 when she was 20. He ‘loved her very much’ and said it was his dreamt to find a life partner and start a family.

“When I looked into her eyes, I knew it was love,” Kosen said at the time of the wedding, which had 1,500 guests.

But a few months into the marriage, rumors of cracks appeared.

Kosen says he wishes he could travel more (Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

However the couple put the speculation to rest at the time. During a joint media interview, Kosen said: “Everyone is calling me, five, six people, call me every day. 'Is it true? Did your wife leave you?' My wife didn’t go anywhere. I want everyone to see because my wife is here.”

Merve added: “There’s no such thing. I wish t stay with him all my life. Yes, I am the happiest woman in the world.”

However the relationship ended in divorce in 2021.

When reflecting on the end of the relationship, Kosen said in the documentary: “We couldn’t continue. My wife chose her family. We got divorced. Our happiness didn’t last long.”

When looking back at his wedding pictures, he shared: “When it comes to my mind, I’m very sad, because it hurt me a lot and I loved her a lot. When I look at these photos, I get emotional. I’m very sorry.”