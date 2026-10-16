Man who survived being swallowed by a whale shares his thoughts on bizarre new thriller about same situation
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Man who survived being swallowed by a whale shares his thoughts on bizarre new thriller about same situation

The survivor said he 'could totally relate' to new thriller, Whalefall

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Topics: Animals, Film and TV, Life

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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