Truth behind unknown 'predator' spotted near US border as UFO expert says it could be from another dimension
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Truth behind unknown 'predator' spotted near US border as UFO expert says it could be from another dimension

Authorities say no attacks have been reported, and some of Maussan’s past claims were hoaxes

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jaime Maussan/netnoticias.mx

Topics: UFO, Mexico, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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