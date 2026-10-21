Truth behind unknown 'predator' spotted near US border as UFO expert says it could be from another dimension

Photographs of an unidentified white creature captured near the US-Mexico border have prompted a UFO investigator to suggest it could be a being from another dimension.

Jaime Maussan has alleged that a carnivorous being has been killing and carrying away chickens, roosters and rabbits in the Valley of Juárez, a rural farming area along the Rio Grande in Chihuahua.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said it may not be an extraterrestrial, but some form of intelligence crossing over from another dimension that shares the same space as Earth.

“Why did it appear there? It’s a mystery. Are they interdimensional beings? Are they beings who came with other beings? Did they come in ships?” he said.

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Authorities with Juárez Civil Protection said they have not received any reports of a deadly creature in the area or any animals being taken.

Police on the Texas side of the border told the El Paso Times there have been no reports of strange encounters or farm animal deaths since Maussan made his claims on October 5.

Jaime Maussan has alleged that a carnivorous creature has been killing chickens, roosters and rabbits in the Valley of Juárez in Chihuahua. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

How big is the creature spotted near the US border?

The images, taken by camera traps this month, were revealed at a press conference in Mexico on October 17, where four research assistants working with Maussan said they estimated its size after spotting it climb a large brick wall.

Compared to the bricks, it was nearly six feet long from head to tail tip, with a tail they claimed measured approximately three feet.

Surveillance cameras never caught it walking upright, which Maussan suggested it could do.

Researchers working with Maussan said it did not appear to be a rodent, raccoon, rat, rabbit or any other common animal known to live in Chihuahua.

Animal specialists were allegedly brought in and determined it was not a common mammal found on Earth, though they reportedly said it might be ‘mutating’.

“It’s a predator. I’m not saying it’s extraterrestrial, but it is something scary,” he told NetNoticias.Mx. “Its intelligence and agility are truly frightening. I don’t believe it attacks people, but it is affecting the interests of those who live in the so-called Juárez Valley.”

Maussan said he began investigating after an unnamed boy saw it grab a chicken by the head and run up a nearby tree.

Juárez Civil Protection said it has not received any reports of a deadly creature in the area or of any animals being taken. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP via Getty Images)

Has Jaime Maussan made UFO claims before?

In 2023, Maussan presented two ‘non-human’ mummies reportedly found in Peru to the Mexican Congress, claiming they were proof of alien life. Forensic experts concluded they were dolls assembled from animal and human bones using glue and paper.

Maussan has compared the creature to El Ser de Metepec, the hairless, alien-like creature discovered by a farmer near Mexico City, which he investigated in 2007, calling this one an adult version of it.

That earlier case, which he claimed was an alien after it was allegedly killed in a farmer’s rat trap, was later found to be a modified squirrel monkey created by a local taxidermist.

According to the US government, there has never been any physical evidence recovered that proves the existence of UFOs or alien life.

UNILAD has contacted Jaime Maussan and Juárez Civil Protection for comment...