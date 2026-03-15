Pope Leo issues serious demand with statement after Iran school attack left 168 people dead

Pope Leo has called for a ceasefire in Iran after an airstrike on a school in Minab claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. In the attacks, a missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh school.

It has been reported that 168 people in the blast, around 110 of which were children, said BBC News. Dozens of people are also said to have been wounded.

The attack has been denounced by the likes of United Nations, who branded it as 'a grave violation of humanitarian law'.

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United Nations Messenger of Peace and Nobel Peace laurate Malala Yousafzai, 28, penned on social media: "The killing of civilians, especially children, is unconscionable, and I condemn it unequivocally."

The devastating incident claimed the lives of dozens of school students (AFP PHOTO / IRANIAN PRESS CENTER)

"All states and parties must uphold their obligations under international law to protect civilians and safeguard schools,” she went on. "Every child deserves to live and learn in peace."

Now Pope Leo has echoed similar sentiments and called for a ceasefire.

In his strongest comments to date, the pope directly addressed the leaders who launched the war in Iran.

"On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict," Leo said.

"Ceasefire so that avenues for dialogue may be reopened. Violence can never lead to the justice, stability, and peace that the people are waiting for."

The pope did not cite the US or Israel by name in his comments at the end of his Sunday noon blessing (March 15).

But history’s first American pope mentioned the attacks that targeted a school, an apparent reference to the missile strike on the elementary school in Iran in the opening days of the war.

Pope Leo has spoken out about the ongoing war in Iran (Elisabetta Trevisan - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

US officials have said outdated intelligence likely led to the US launching the strike, and that an investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere Donald Trump has addressed the incident and the ongoing investigation, telling reporters earlier this week: "Whatever the report shows, I'm willing to live with that report."

On March 11, dozens of Democratic Senators signed a letter calling for an explanation for the school attack.

Part of the letter read: "We write with grave concern regarding the airstrikes on a girls’ elementary school that reportedly killed at least 168 people – mostly children – in Minab, Iran during the opening salvo of US and Israeli operations on Iran on February 28.

"To be clear, the war against Iran is a war of choice without Congressional authorization. Nonetheless, as these military actions continue, the United States and Israel must abide by US and international law, including the law of armed conflict."

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