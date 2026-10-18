Professor Brian Cox explains what he finds so terrifying about the prospect of being alone in the universe
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Professor Brian Cox explains what he finds so terrifying about the prospect of being alone in the universe

The renowned professor also said he doesn't believe Area 51 is real, suggesting 'there's nothing there'.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Space, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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