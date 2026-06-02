A mother who lost her son in last year's Air India disaster is returning to the country where the tragedy happened as she continues to search for answers.

Bound for London Gatwick, Air India Flight AI171 crashed just 30 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, India, in June 2025.

241 onboard were killed, leaving Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, as the sole survivor. 19 people also died on the ground.

A preliminary investigation into the crash found the aircraft lost power after both fuel cutoff switches were switched from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' shortly before the incident.

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An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, with a full report expected in due course.

Amanda Donaghey lost her son Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, 39, in the crash and she will soon be returning to India after being sent back to the UK with the wrong remains.

Her son's remains are missing to this day, nearly a year on from the plane crash.

Amanda Donaghey is returning to India in search of answers (ITV)

Fiongal was on the Air India flight with husband Jamie after the pair celebrated their third-year wedding anniversary in Asia.

When Amanda first heard of the crash she didn't worry about her son as she thought he'd returned home a few days prior.

However, she told ITV's This Morning that a phone call sent informing her that her son had been on the flight turned her world upside down.

She said on the daytime programme: "I was out in the morning and heard there had been a crash, and wasn't overly concerned for me because I thought they'd come home a couple of days earlier. I got in, and then the phone rang.

"I went straight into screaming, actually. Just screamed and screamed. When that scream stopped, I just had to go there. I felt a very strong need to go and bring him home.

"I got a plane and went straight to the hospital, two days getting there, and gave a blood sample to help with the matching. I was very well supported by the High Commission and the Red Cross."

Amanda was told of a positive match and she returned home with what she thought was her son's remains.

Despite having a casket with Fiongal's name on it, Amanda received a call from a local coroner who confirmed it wasn't Fiongal.

Amanda recalled: "There was no Fiongal in the casket. It was some poor other person.”

“I feel very personally uncomfortable with the fact that I went there to get him and I failed. Finding out that it wasn't him was breaking.”