A former lover has been arrested after allegedly lying that her ex-boyfriend was taking a bomb on a plane.

Brooke Ayers, 47, is said to have called American Airlines on the morning of Wednesday, April 8, claiming he was planning to bring a bomb onto his flight that day from New Mexico.

According to KOB4, The U.S. Transportation Security Administration called the Roswell Police Department at around 8:45 am that morning, and told them about the call from Ayers.

They then collaborated with the New Mexico State Police to block off the area so that the NMSP’s bomb team and explosives K9 could travel all the way from Albuquerque to the airport.

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But on the flip side, the 34-year-old Indiana-native and recent ex, was oblivious to this plan, and when he showed up at the Roswell Air Center airport, things got serious.

Brooke Ayers made the false report to the Roswell Air Center airport (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The man was apprehended at the site, questioned and searched, per Live Now Fox, but officers came up empty.

A bomb squad had even been deployed, per reports, which cordoned his rental car, searched it for explosives, and redirected traffic to keep civilians safe.

But it was only when they visited Ayer’s place of residence that they began to understand the full picture.

According to The Post, when police arrived at her home, the jilted woman became violent, allegedly threatening an officer with a knife before digging her nails into another’s arm once in cuffs.

Police then learned that Ayers and her ex had gotten into a fight just hours before, which led to the dissolution of their relationship.

A bomb squad and K9 unit was deployed to the airport (Getty Stock Images)

So, it was clear to them that Ayers’ claims that her former partner was planning to bring explosives onboard his jet home, were part of a revenge plot against him.

“The investigation found Ayers made the false claim following an argument she had with the 34-year-old man the previous night, resulting in the end of their relationship,” Roswell Police said in a statement, per The Post.

“Ayers threatened to get a knife and use it against an officer, so she was placed in handcuffs to transport her to the police department for questioning,” they said. “While being handcuffed, Ayers resisted and dug her nails into the arm of one of the officers.”

Because of this, Ayers was arrested and faces charges of making a bomb scare, aggravated assault on a peace officer, battery upon a peace officer, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.